Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the 32nd Ministerial Council Meeting of the OSCE in Vienna and delivered a speech.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council Meeting of the OSCE, in Vienna.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council Meeting of the OSCE, in Vienna.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council Meeting of the OSCE, in Vienna.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Hadi Sinirlioğlu, on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council Meeting of the OSCE, in Vienna.