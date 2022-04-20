Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Poland to participate in the 29th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council hosted by the Chair-in-Office Poland in Lodz on 1-2 December 2022.

Before the OSCE Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu inaugurated our Honorary Consulate General in Lodz together with Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland on 30 November 2022.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met respectively with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and discussed the common issues on our agenda.

On 1 December 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the OSCE Ministerial Meeting and stressed that diplomacy should be given a chance to end the war in Ukraine.

On the margins of the OSCE Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu also had bilateral talks with Archbishop Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan.