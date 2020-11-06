Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan on 23 April 2021 in Istanbul.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that together with his counterparts from Afghanistan and Pakistan they adopted the Joint Statement emphasizing support to Afghanistan, that we were reviving the Silk Road, that Afghanistan peace process and our efforts, trade boost, energy, transportation, fight against terrorism and irregular migration issues were also discussed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar of Afghanistan and underlined that Afghanistan peace process and our bilateral relations were discussed, and that we would continue to stand by the brotherly Afghan Government and people.