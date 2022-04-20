Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Washington DC on 18 January 2023, to realize the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism, to met with citizens and to hold several contacts.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed our Enterprising and Humanitarian Foreign Policy and responded to questions at an event organized by Seta Foundation in Washington DC.

After that, 2nd Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism was held. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that economy, energy, defense industry, counter-terrorism and consular matters were on the agenda and they also discussed developments in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and NATO Enlargement.

Following the meeting there was the Statement to the Press after the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-#USA Strategic Mechanism.

Minister Çavuşoğlu continued his program in Washington DC by attending a meeting with the participation of academics from think-tanks, opinion leaders and representatives of business circles.

On the same day, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with our citizens living in the Washington DC. Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that he was proud of the achievements of our citizens and appreciated their contributions to Türkiye-US relations while addressing the our citizens residing in Washington DC. Minister Çavuşoğlu also added that Türkiye stand by with our citizens.