During his visit to the USA Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also had a meeting with the Consul Generals in the US and Canada, in Turkish House, New York. After the meeting he stated that they discussed further steps to improve the support provided by Türkiye to its citizens abroad and added that Türkiye always stands by with its citizens throughout the world.

Minister Çavuşoğlu hosted Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, at Turkish House in New York and said that that they discussed Afghanistan and other regional developments.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th UN General Assembly and stated that they discussed Zero Waste initiative that we had started under the leadership of H.E. Emine Erdogan.

Following the meeting, in Turkish House, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with representatives of Muslim community living in the USA and conveyed the best wishes of President of Türkiye, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Lastly, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the representatives Syrian diaspora in NYC/USA. During the meeting he reiterated our support to political process in line with UNSC Res. 2254.