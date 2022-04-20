Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan firstly met with Benjamin Cardin, the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and accompanying Committee Members in Washington on 7 March 2024.

Minister Hakan Fidan later visited the Atlantic Council, a think tank in Washington. Following his speech, Minister Fidan addressed the questions of the participants.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State on the margins of the Strategic Mechanism meeting on 8 March 2024.

Minister Fidan subsequently discussed the current developments at the meeting organized by SETA Washington Branch.

Minister Hakan Fidan also received Phil Gordon, National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Turkish Embassy in Washington.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan finally met with the members of Turkish press at the Turkish Embassy in Washington and gave information about his visit to the U.S.