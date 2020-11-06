On 4 Juna 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations. At the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined the importance of extending the UN Security Council Resolution on cross-border humanitarian mechanism for Syria. During the meeting, the latest developments in Afghanistan, Libya and Africa were also evaluated.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the Turkey-US Business Council Executive Board Meeting held via videoconference. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our reciprocal investments with the USA had increased and that we were aiming to further develop our economic and commercial relations.

During the day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Chairman of Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Mustafa Karadayı, and his delegation from Bulgaria. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would always stand by our kinsmen, who constitute a bridge of friendship between Turkey and Bulgaria.