Minister Çavuşoğlu met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken today (20 February 2023) in Ankara. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he thanked his counterpart Anthony Blinken for U.S. support and solidarity after the earthquake. Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that they also discussed bilateral and regional issues during the meetings.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that he and his counterpart Antony Blinken examined the earthquake area yesterday (19 February).