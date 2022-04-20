Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 19-20 February 2023, Eartquake Area and Ankara
Minister Çavuşoğlu met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken today (20 February 2023) in Ankara. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he thanked his counterpart Anthony Blinken for U.S. support and solidarity after the earthquake. Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that they also discussed bilateral and regional issues during the meetings.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that he and his counterpart Antony Blinken examined the earthquake area yesterday (19 February).