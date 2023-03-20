Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu came to Brussels to attend the International Donors Conference organized by the European Union in order to support our restructuring efforts after the earthquake. The Minister first met with Toivo Klaar, EU's Special Representative to South Caucasus and Georgia, and Achim Steiner, President of the UN Development Program (UNDP). Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed regional issues and reconstruction process after the earthquake.

Afterwards, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had continued the solidarity after the earthquake in Türkiye and the train accident in Greece and that both countries agreed to mutually support some candidates.

Later, The Minister made a speech within the scope of the conference and thanked the international community who extended their help hand after the earthquake.

Following the address to the International Donors Conference, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Lilyana Pavlova, Deputy President of the European Investment Bank, and Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Reconstruction and Development Bank. The Minister stated that they discussed the reconstruction after the earthquake.

Lastly, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu attended a joint press conference along with Oliver Várhelyi, EU Commissioner Responsible for Neighborhood and Expansion, and Johan Forsell, the Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden on behalf of the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council.