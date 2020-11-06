Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the 8th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council in Istanbul on 11 November 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the joint organization of the Turkic world had now become a global brand.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan, which attended the Turkic Council Summit for the first time as an observer member, and emphasized that the family photo of the Turkic Council was now completed with the participation of Turkmenistan.