Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Senegal to attend the 8th edition of International Forum of Dakar on Peace and Security in Africa on 25 October 2022.

Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the “Crises and African Sovereignty” session of the International Forum, and informed the participants on Türkiye's win-win African Partnership policy.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also bilateral meetings with Acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali of Sudan, and Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall and Prime Minister Amadou Ba of Senegal.

On the occasion of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding establishing content partnership between the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Dakar Forum was signed as well.