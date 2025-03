Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, on the margins of the 61st Munich Security Conference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Emil Hurezeanu, Foreign Minister of Romania, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs and interim Federal Chancellor of Austria, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of Kosovo, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Keith Kellogg, US President's Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Marta Kos, the EU Comissioner for Enlargement, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ali Youssef Al Sharif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Georg Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the panel titled “New Dawn for Damascus: Prospects for Syria’s Transition” at the 61st Munich Security Conference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the KRG of Iraq, in Munich.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, in Munich.