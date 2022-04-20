Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan firstly met with Mihai Popşoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova on 16 February 2024.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Josep Borrell, Vice President and High Representative of the EU Commision for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad of Togo; Luminita Odobescu, Foreign Minister of Romania and Nechirvan Barzani, President of the KRG of Iraq; and received Alicia Kearns, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK House of Common.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was received by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan on the margin of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

After receiving Mary Robinson, Chair of the Elders and accompanying delegation, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, and his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström.

On the second day of the conference, Minister Hakan Fidan met with Jakov Milatovic, President of Montenegro; Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo; Filip Ivanović, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro; Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland; Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy; International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan; his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, and Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later received Aydan Özoğuz, Social Demokrat Party (SPD) parliamentarian and Vice-President of the German Bundestag, and Nils Schmid, Spokeperson on Foreign Affairs for the Parliamentary Group of the SPD.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, on the margin of the 60th Munich Security Conference on 18 February 2024.