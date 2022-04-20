Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, on the margins of the 17th BRICS Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, on the margins of the 17th BRICS Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan delivered a speech at the 17th BRICS Summit Session on "Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, on the margins of the 17th BRICS Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan delivered a speech at the 17th BRICS Summit Session on “Environment, COP30, and Global Health”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on the margins of the 17th BRICS Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, on the margins of the 17th BRICS Summit.