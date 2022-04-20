Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Slovenia on 29 August 2022 to participate in the 17th Bled Strategic Forum and to hold bilateral meetings.

On margins of the Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu had the first bilateral meeting with Ranko Krivokapić of Montenegro, where they discussed our bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares of Spain and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, Libya and the enlargement of NATO.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the “How many Europes in Europe?” panel at Bled Strategic Forum, where the war in Ukraine and the future of Europe was discussed.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Kosovar counterpart Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, and he underlined that Türkiye welcomed the agreement reached on border crossings between Kosovo and Serbia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon of Slovenia, where the latest developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and other regional issues were discussed.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine with Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland.