Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the 10th World Turkish Business Council Congress in Istanbul on 15 September 2023.

In his address, Minister Fidan underlined that the Council, with its all-embracing approach, strengthens the Turkish diaspora, and corridors of energy and transportation of which Türkiye is not a part cannot be effective and sustainable. Minister Fidan also highlighted Türkiye's central geopolitical and geoeconomic position, new approaches and developments in global trade, and steps taken for economic integration within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).