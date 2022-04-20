Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Uzbekistan together with Mehmet Muş, Minister of Trade and Adil Karaismailoğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure on 2 August 2022 to participate in the first Türkiye-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Transport.

Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov of our comprehensive strategic partner Uzbekistan and discussed our bilateral relations and regional issues.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the first Türkiye-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Transport. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that adopted Tashkent Declaration will increase the welfare of the Turkic world and strengthen our relations, and that we would make this mechanism permanent and realise concrete projects.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, where they discussed our strategic relations, which we have strengthened with a common will and vision, and regional issues.