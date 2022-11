Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Kazakhstan to attend the Second Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in Charge of Transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on 25 November 2022.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined during the meeting in Aktau of which Georgia also attended that, we would strengthen our transportation networks, particularly in the Middle Corridor, and increase the welfare of our region.