Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Cambodia to participate in the Fourth ASEAN-Türkiye Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also bilateral meetings on the margin of the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and discussed our bilateral relations and global and regional issues.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta of New Zealand, where our cooperation in the fight against hate crimes and racism, and the developments in Ukraine and South East Asia were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Senior Minister Othsman Hassan of Cambodia. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would strengthen dialogue and add new dimensions to our cooperation.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof of Brunei Darusselam. The Ministers reviewed our high level visits and discussed latest developments in Ukraine.

Minister Çavuşoğlu continued his contacts on the margin of the ASEAN Meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry Sri Lanka and stated that we would continue to support Sri Lanka during these challenging times.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Fourth ASEAN - TürkiyeSectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting and emphasized our will to further develop our relations with ASEAN.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also a meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China. The Ministers discussed bilateral relations, regional and global developments. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we conveyed our sensitivities regarding the Uyghur Turks.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. During the meeting, safe and stable shipment of Ukrainian grain and regional issues were discussed.