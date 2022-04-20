Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Baku on 27 June 2022 to attend the First Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in Charge of Transport of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underscored that increasing energy infrastructure, transportation and logistics networks would contribute to prosperity and stability of our entire region.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met in Ankara with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian of the Islamic Republic of Iran on his first visit to Türkiye, and then a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that, they had discussed the preparations for the High Level Cooperation Council Meeting, that our commercial relations were growing, that we would soon convene the Joint Economic Commission, and that we would further develop the regional cooperation.