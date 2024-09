Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, and Director of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın met with their Uzbek counterparts in trilateral format in Tashkent. During the meeting, a Roadmap, marking a significant step in institutionalizing cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, was signed.

Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, and Director of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın were received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.