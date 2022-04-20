The Joint Action Plan Meeting and Political Consultations between Türkiye and Greece will be held in Athens on October 16-17, 2023, respectively.

Within the scope of the Positive Agenda dialogue between Türkiye and Greece, delegations headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akçapar and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Konstantinos Fragogiannis will hold a meeting in Athens on October 16, 2023.

During the meeting, a review is planned of the progress made since the last meeting in Ankara on March 22, 2023, on the Joint Action Plan for the development of bilateral relations on trade, economy, energy, transport, education, health and environment as well as societal relations. New areas of cooperation that can be included in the process will also be discussed and an exchange of views on the future of the process will take place.

In addition, on October 17, 2023, within the framework of the regular political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Türkiye and Greece, talks will be held in Athens between delegations headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akçapar and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou.

Bilateral relations, regional and international issues will be discussed during the political consultations.