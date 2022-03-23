We are saddened to receive the news that 7 security forces personnel lost their lives in the terrorist attack which took place today (23 March) in the safe zone where the Mogadishu Airport is located.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack and extend our heartfelt condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will resolutely continue to stand by the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.