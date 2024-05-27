Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's disrespectful tone and baseless accusations against President Erdoğan are a futile attempt to change the agenda about Israel's crimes in Palestine.

It is the Netanyahu Government that has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since October and barbarically massacred dozens of innocent Palestinians in an attack on a tent camp last night. All those who are complicit in these crimes will be brought to justice before international courts.

As Türkiye, we will continue to advocate for justice and the rights of Palestinians.