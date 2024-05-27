Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. No: 99, 27 May 2024, Regarding the Social Media Message Posted by the Israeli Foreign Minister
No: 99, 27 May 2024, Regarding the Social Media Message Posted by the Israeli Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's disrespectful tone and baseless accusations against President Erdoğan are a futile attempt to change the agenda about Israel's crimes in Palestine.

It is the Netanyahu Government that has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since October and barbarically massacred dozens of innocent Palestinians in an attack on a tent camp last night. All those who are complicit in these crimes will be brought to justice before international courts.

As Türkiye, we will continue to advocate for justice and the rights of Palestinians.