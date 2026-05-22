We condemn in the strongest terms the release on 21 May 2026 of Alexandros Giotopoulos, the leader of the 17 November terrorist organization, who was sentenced to 17 life terms and 25 years of imprisonment for instigating the assassination of Çetin Görgü, Press Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Athens in 1991, the assassination attempt against Deniz Bölükbaşı, Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Athens in the same year, and the assassination of Haluk Sipahioğlu, Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Athens in 1994.

The leniency shown toward this treacherous terrorist, who instigated the assassinations and attacks targeting our diplomats honorably representing our country abroad, constitutes a grave disrespect to the memory of our martyred diplomats and their families and is unacceptable.

We call on the Greek authorities to refrain from any steps hindering the fight against terrorism and to fulfill their obligations regarding the punishment of convicted terrorists.