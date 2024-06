H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will meet with H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on 28 May 2024, within the framework of his official visit to Türkiye on 27-29 May 2024.

During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as current international and regional developments will be dicussed.