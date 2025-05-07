Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 98, 7 May 2025, Regarding the European Parliament’s 2023-2024 Report on Türkiye
The 2023-2024 Türkiye Report, adopted today (7 May) by the European Parliament's (EP) Plenary Session, contains distorted, prejudiced and baseless allegations against Türkiye.

We reject the unfounded assessments of an institution that provides propaganda grounds for terrorist organizations and the groups that have made anti-Türkiye sentiments their raison d'être, on the political dynamics in our country, our foreign policy and the visit of our President to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In the coming period, we expect the EP to fulfill its responsibilities to ensure that our relations with the EU, including our accession process, continue on the basis of mutual benefit.