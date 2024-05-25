We have been following with great concern the escalation of fighting and the increasing civilian loss of life in Myanmar in recent months. We are deeply troubled by the reports of atrocities against civilians in Rakhine State, particularly Rohingya Muslims, and the violations that have resulted in the forced displacement of tens of thousands of people.

We call on the fighting sides to respect international law and international humanitarian law; to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure; to refrain from actions that could escalate ethnic or religious conflict, including forced recruitment; and to allow access to the region for the immediate and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance.