We condemn in the strongest terms the verbal and physical violence inflicted by an Israeli minister against the participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was unlawfully intercepted by Israel in international waters.

The minister concerned, who is one of the key figures in the ongoing genocide in Gaza, has once again clearly demonstrated the violent and barbaric mindset of the Netanyahu government to the international community.

Every necessary initiative is being undertaken, in close coordination with the other relevant countries, to ensure the immediate and safe release of our detained citizens and the other activists. Our efforts continue with determination toward this end.