Israel must put an end to its irresponsible actions aimed at dragging the entire region into an all-out conflict.

Israel is undermining peace and stability through its attacks on regional countries including Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Netanyahu government’s latest decision to expand its occupation of Gaza is yet another manifestation of the same expansionist and destructive mentality.

The international community must not remain silent and must take a decisive stance in the face of Israel's unrestrained aggression, not only for regional but also for global peace.

Türkiye remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, in cooperation and solidarity with regional countries and the broader international community.