Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Ambassador Burak Akçapar, will be visiting Riyadh on 10 April 2023 to hold political consultations upon the invitation of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Ambassador Waleed Al-Khereiji.

During the visit, a political consultation meeting will be held with Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen H.E. Mansour Baggash and a meeting will be held with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) H.E. Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi.

Deputy Minister Ambassador Akçapar will be paying a visit to Kuwait on 10-11 April for political consultations, upon the invitation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait H.E. Mansour Ayyad Alotaibi.

Bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues will be discussed at the political consultations.