Türkiye-Germany Bilateral Political Consultations will be held on 21 March 2022 in Berlin between Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany. On the occasion of the consultations, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also have meetings at the German Chancellery and the Federal Parliament.

During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations, areas of cooperation, Türkiye-EU relations, as well as regional issues, particularly the developments in Ukraine will be discussed.