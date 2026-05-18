We condemn the intervention by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was organized to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, constituting a new act of piracy.

The Flotilla comprises citizens from approximately 40 countries. Israel’s attacks and intimidation policies will in no way deter the international community’s pursuit of justice and its solidarity with Gaza.

Israel must immediately cease its intervention and unconditionally release the flotilla participants being held.

Necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safe return of the Turkish citizens on board to our country, and the situation is being closely monitored in cooperation with other countries.

We call on the international community to adopt a united and resolute stance without delay against Israel’s unlawful actions.