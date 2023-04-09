We strongly support the statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the anchoring of a US attack submarine at a Greek Cypriot port and the armament activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration.

As we have repeatedly emphasized together with the TRNC, the steps taken by the US at the expense of disrupting the balance on the Island of Cyprus and encouraging the Greek Cypriot Administration’s armament do not contribute in any way to regional stability or to a just, sustainable and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue.

We once again call on the US to reconsider these policies. We reiterate that Türkiye will continue to resolutely defend the rights and interests of the TRNC under all circumstances and conditions, within the framework of the responsibility stemming from our guarantor status.