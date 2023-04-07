We remember once again with deepest sorrow the Genocide against the Tutsi, one of the worst atrocities in the recent history of mankind, which took place in the Republic of Rwanda in 1994.

We sincerely share the pain of the friendly state and people of Rwanda. We commend that Rwanda was able to reestablish its social peace by healing the wounds of this atrocity. We wish that peace, stability and prosperity achieved through this process will be lasting.

Türkiye opposes all kinds of crimes against humanity, racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and extremist ideology and will continue to fight resolutely for preventing the recurrence of similar sufferings in the future.