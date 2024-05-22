The Fourth Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) Meeting will be held on 23 May 2024 in Ankara, under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and H.E. Yvan Gil, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

During the Joint Cooperation Commission meeting, bilateral issues in the fields of economy, trade, industry, health, agriculture, transportation, energy, education, science and technology, culture and tourism, as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed.