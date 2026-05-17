The Third Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism between Türkiye and Germany will be held in Berlin on 18 May 2026, under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Johann David Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Within this framework, Minister Fidan will pay an official visit to Germany at the invitation of his German counterpart.

As part of the Third Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, Working Groups on “Bilateral Relations”, “Türkiye-European Union Relations”, “Security and Defense”, and “Regional Issues” will convene.

During the meetings, Minister Fidan and his German counterpart will cover bilateral relations as well as Türkiye-EU relations and international and regional issues, and explore opportunities for cooperation.