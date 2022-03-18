We condemn the destruction of the Ottoman-era Muslim cemetery belonging to the Minority in the village of Horozlu (Petinos) in Xanthi in Western Thrace on 16 March 2022, with the pretext of building a football field on it.

Necessary démarches were realized before Greece regarding this inhuman act, as it turns out to be carried out with the directives of the Mayor of Bulustra (Avdira).

We expect the Greek authorities, who responded positively to our démarches, to show the required sensitivity to finalize the investigation as soon as possible and to bring back the cemetery to its former state.