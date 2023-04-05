We denounce in the strongest terms, Israeli security forces' raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque since last night, violating the sanctity of al-Haram al-Sharif and the historical status quo, attacking those who took shelter in the Mosque and detaining many Palestinian civilians.

These attacks against the worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan are in no way acceptable.

We are deeply concerned by the escalation that has already spread into the region, starting from Gaza.

The Israeli government must immediately stop all kinds of incitements, actions and attacks that may lead to further escalation of tension in the region.