H.E. Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye and H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Iran on 22 May 2024 to attend the ceremony for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter accident on 19 May 2024.