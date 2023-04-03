H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held at the NATO Headquarters on 4-5 April 2023.

During the meeting, Ministers are envisaged to assess the current security situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, including in Ukraine, and discuss the developments in the Asia-Pacific region in a separate session to which the Foreign Ministers of NATO’s Asia-Pacific Partners will attend.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.