  3. No: 90, 3 April 2023, Press Release Regarding the Participation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held at the NATO Headquarters on 4-5 April 2023.

During the meeting, Ministers are envisaged to assess the current security situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, including in Ukraine, and discuss the developments in the Asia-Pacific region in a separate session to which the Foreign Ministers of NATO’s Asia-Pacific Partners will attend.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.