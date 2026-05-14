We welcome the assumption of office today (14 May) by the new government in Iraq, under the leadership of Mr. Ali al-Zaidi, following a vote of confidence in the Iraqi Council of Representatives. We wish Prime Minister al-Zaidi success as he undertakes this critical responsibility.

We trust that the new government will, guided by a constructive agenda, take resolute steps toward strengthening Iraq’s stability, prosperity, and integration with the region at this sensitive juncture for our wider neighborhood. Türkiye will continue to support Iraq’s efforts in this regard.

We reaffirm, once again, our determination to advance our cooperation with Iraq, our neighbor with whom we share deep rooted ties, across all fields in the period ahead.