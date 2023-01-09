We welcome the extension of the United Nations cross-border mechanism for humanitarian assistance to northwest Syria for a 6-month period by the UN Security Council on 9 January 2023.

The UN mechanism plays a vital role in the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to 4.1 million people in need in this region.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis in northwest Syria and regional stability necessitate the longer-term maintenance of the UN mechanism. Türkiye, who has maintained its cooperation with the international community to this end, will continue to do so in the future.