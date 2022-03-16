Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation following the illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014.

Türkiye and the international community do not recognize this act which is a clear violation of international law.

We will continue to follow the developments in Crimea closely, particularly the situation of Crimean Tatar Turks, who are among principal constituents of the Peninsula.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a strategic partner of Türkiye.