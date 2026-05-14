We condemn the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli minister accompanied by a group of settlers.

Such provocative acts, which violate the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque as a holy site belonging to Muslims, risk further deepening tensions and instability in the region.

We reiterate our call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in protecting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and preventing violations in occupied East Jerusalem and against its holy sites.