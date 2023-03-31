We condemn in the strongest terms that the hate crime committed in Denmark on 24 March against our Holy Book, the Quran and our glorious flag was allowed to be perpetrated again on 31 March in Ramadan.

We reiterate that giving permission to this heinous act under the guise of freedom of expression is absolutely unacceptable and that such an approach can never be justified. Furthermore, we also take note of the insistence on this mistake.

It is clearly seen that the inadequacy of legal and administrative measures and the lack of political will to prevent such acts as well as impunity of perpetrators have encouraged further provocations.

This act is a clear proof that Islamophobia, xenophobia, discrimination and racism have recently increased in Europe. Such acts of hate crime also constitute an offense to those who believe in tolerance, culture of peaceful coexistence and democratic values. Being unable to see this fact and condoning these acts is a grave negligence.

The Danish Ambassador who was summoned to our Ministry was informed that we strongly condemn and protest this vile attack. We once again firmly call on Danish authorities to take necessary actions against the perpetrators of this crime and to take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocations.