On the occasion of third anniversary of the terrorist attack perpetrated in Christchurch/New Zealand on 15 March 2019, we commemorate with respect and mercy those 51 people who lost their lives, including one Turkish citizen.

Upon Türkiye’s call in her capacity as the then OIC Summit Chair, the Open-Ended Emergency Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee was held on 22 March 2019 in Istanbul at the level of Foreign Ministers, whereby the decisions taken constituted an important reference point in combatting Islamophobia. With this understanding, the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) designated 15 March as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” in 2020.

As a result of our coordinated efforts, first and foremost with Pakistan in her capacity as the prospective Chair of the OIC-CFM, as well as with other leading OIC Member States, we welcome the consensual adoption of a similar Resolution with the same title, co-sponsored by the OIC Member States, at the UN General Assembly today. We consider this step as a reaffirmation of the international community’s commitment in combatting Islamophobia.

As a founding member of the OIC, Türkiye will continue to assume a pioneering role in countering Islamophobia and intolerance at international fora and provide active support to endeavors in this regard.