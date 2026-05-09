The Belgian Economic Mission to the Republic of Türkiye led by H.M. Queen Mathilde of Belgium will take place on 10-14 May 2026.

Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, Theo Francken, Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Boris Dilliés, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region, Matthias Diependaele, Minister-President of the Government of Flanders, and Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice-President of the Walloon Government, along with over 400 private sector representatives will accompany H.M. Queen Mathilde during the Economic Mission.