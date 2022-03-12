We are pleased that the early presidential elections in Turkmenistan on 12 March were held in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility with a high turnout.

We attach great importance to the stability and prosperity of Turkmenistan, with which we have deep-rooted ties, and hope that the results of the presidential elections will be auspicious for friendly and brotherly Turkmenistan.

We reaffirm our will to further develop our relations and cooperation with brotherly Turkmenistan in all fields on the basis of mutual respect and the common interests of our peoples, in a way that would also contribute to regional stability and prosperity in the period ahead.