As we prepare to observe the holy month of Ramadan, we are deeply concerned with the increasing tension in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

We condemn the adoption of the amendment in the 2005 Disengagement Law that stipulated pull-out of Israel from Gaza Strip and the evacuation of several illegal settlements in the West Bank, which foresees the repeal of the clauses on the evacuation of Homesh, Ganim, Kadim, Sa-Nur settlements. We also reject the baseless, irresponsible and provocative claims, asserted by some Israeli Cabinet members regarding the Palestinian State and its people, which are incompatible in any way with political, historical or current realities.

We invite the parties to immediately implement all the points agreed upon in Sharm el-Sheikh on March 19, in particular on respecting the historical status of Jerusalem and the holy sites, and to exercise restraint and common sense to ensure a peaceful month of Ramadan, which coincides with Passover.